Davenport city council awards contract on Downtown Davenport 2-way conversion project

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport city council awarded a contract to engineers who will be working on Downtown Davenport’s plans for converting 3rd and 4th Streets from one-way to two-way traffic.

Davenport Electric Contract Company (DECCO) of Davenport was awarded the contract for the traffic signalization on the 3rd and 4th Streets Two-Way Conversion project for $2,895,075.50, according to council documents.

The resolution was adopted at Wednesday night’s council meeting.

