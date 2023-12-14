Davenport city council awards contract on Downtown Davenport 2-way conversion project
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport city council awarded a contract to engineers who will be working on Downtown Davenport’s plans for converting 3rd and 4th Streets from one-way to two-way traffic.
Davenport Electric Contract Company (DECCO) of Davenport was awarded the contract for the traffic signalization on the 3rd and 4th Streets Two-Way Conversion project for $2,895,075.50, according to council documents.
The resolution was adopted at Wednesday night’s council meeting.
