Davenport local businesses celebrate full reopening of E 53rd Street

Hoping to see more traffic come in.
The street has officially reopened after 4 years of construction.
By Wafaa Ezzat
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On Wednesday, the Davenport Public Works Department announced the reopening of 53rd street, with all lanes now back in action.

The city invested over $16 million in this project, which includes the addition of 2 miles of new sidewalks, improved pedestrian crosswalks, and various other enhancements. However, local businesses are particularly excited about the reopening.

“We’re happy to see cars out front again, been too long. so I’m super happy,” says Mission BBQ’s General Manager, Bill Steen.

Staff at some of the local businesses say that the reopening has made the commute a bit easier for them.

“It’s helped even the employees getting to work. I know a lot of people avoid this road, just because of how long it’s been going on, and how stressful it is to get through all of the traffic. but yeah, it’s been a lot better since it’s open,” said Katelyn Bell, Manager at Whitey’s Ice Cream.

This is especially important for businesses like Mission BBQ and Whitey’s Ice Cream, because they know how big of an impact the reopening will have.

“I’m hoping everybody goes back to their normal routine of using 53rd to get up and down because it’s now that it’s done. It’s nice. It’s wider. It’s probably a lot quicker than some of the other routes,” said Steen.

“It’s kind of the season for people to come and get gift cards and stuff like that. So we’re really excited to have a lot of people come back in and be able to stop avoiding the road,” said Bell.

Officials say that motorists should watch for spot daytime lane reductions over the next few weeks as finish work is completed.

