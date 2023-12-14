Davenport man sentenced to 15 years in prison on child pornography charge

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was sentenced Tuesday to 180 months, or 15 years, in federal prison for receiving child pornography.

According to court documents, 35-year-old Jay Eugene Dietz received and possessed child sexual abuse material on his cell phone while he was living at the Residential Reentry Center in Davenport. At the time, Dietz was serving a sentence for a prior federal conviction of receiving child sexual abuse material.

After completing his prison term, Dietz will serve 10 years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement, a media release said. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office investigated this case.

This case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa as part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Childhood” initiative, which was started in 2006 as a nation-wide effort to combine law enforcement investigations and prosecutions, community action, and public awareness in order to reduce the incidence of sexual exploitation of children. Any persons having knowledge of a child being sexually abused are encouraged to call the Iowa Sexual Abuse Hotline at 1-800-284-7821.

