Davenport Schools sell Buchanan Elementary to Quad Cities Veterans Outreach Center

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Schools is selling the former Buchanan Elementary School to the Quad Cities Veterans Outreach Center.

The school board voted to approve the sale at Monday’s meeting. The property, located on 4515 N. Fairmount St. in Davenport was sold for $825,000.

The Quad Cities Veterans Outreach Center, which began with 35 veterans in 2016, has seen significant growth and now serves over 3000 registered veterans.

Polly Graham, a board member with the QC Veterans Outreach Center says the center has outgrown its current space.

“We feel like we had kind of a vision for a one stop shop for our veteran community service. We felt like this might be a perfect opportunity, not only within the confines of our own organization, but to really allow us to collaborate and expand our vision because our veterans are expanding with the needs.”

Graham says their vision has been evolving with the needs of the veterans.

“We’ll have lots of rooms that we can put extra storage in. But more than that just there’s places for like the technology rooms places for there’s a library we have of course our honor wall in our books and videos and so that kind of space room for gardening, different programs will evolve and come in.”

According to Graham, the new space will provide enough storage for food and clothes donations and will allow the Outreach Center to expand its services to include mental health support, gym training, and gardening.

“It could be all sorts of things that we have a vision for, that we haven’t been able to expand into because of this space that we have.”

Graham explains how their mission goes beyond serving and supporting the veteran community.

“It’s going to serve the community. So not only just the veterans, but when a veteran comes in through the door. And we have volunteers that are not veterans, they bring so much to the facility. It will be big bigger than just the veteran community, but it all has a purpose behind it.”

As of now, plans for the Outreach Center to move into the school are yet to be determined.

