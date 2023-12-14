Iowa leaders say there’s room for more tax cuts

DES MOINES, Iowa (Gray Iowa Capitol Bureau) - The worst of the nation’s economic issues may be behind us. At Wednesday’s Revenue Estimating Conference meeting, state leaders said that overall, Iowa’s economy is doing quite well, though there’s still some pain points.

Kraig Paulsen with the Iowa Department of Management said a recession isn’t as imminent as once believed. “It appears the threatening but elusive recession that has been predicted by some may not be as threatening as what’s thought and in fact may miss us,” Paulsen said. But Paulsen says we’re not in the clear just yet. “As is not unusual, Iowa appears to be lagging somewhat behind the national economy,” Paulsen said.

Jennifer Acton with the Legislative Services Agency says the economy is getting better for consumers. “Consumers have also seen some relief at the pump. Oil prices have dropped resulting in lower gas prices with the national average currently at $3.14 per gallon,” Acton said.

David Underwood, a retired banking executive, says farmers are feeling optimistic too. “Farmers are always pessimistic about how next year is going to be but the ones I’ve talked to so far coming off of this harvest season they’re feeling pretty good about things,” Underwood said.

All is not good though. Unemployment in Iowa increased by a tenth of a percent, meaning 56,000 Iowans are out of a job. Wage growth is higher than inflation, but at the lowest level since June of 2021. “People are less likely to quit their jobs, which is slowing wage growth, and businesses are reluctant to let workers go due to the difficulty in finding and retaining employees in today’s job market,” Acton said.

Due to recent tax cuts, state revenue is down 1% from last year. Governor Kim Reynolds wants the state income tax eliminated. Even with less revenue coming in, Paulsen says there’s still more room for cuts.

“So if your question is can we go to zero tomorrow, well probably need to grow into it some more from that. Is there room, you know, in my estimation for more income tax cuts and leave more money in Iowans’ pockets? Absolutely,” Paulsen said.

In a statement, Democratic State Senator Janet Petersen of Des Moines says with declining state revenue, she’s concerned with the possibility of even more cuts.

“As we face declining state revenues, it’s troubling to hear that Governor Reynolds and statehouse Republicans are concocting yet another round of multi-million dollar, multi-year tax giveaways for special interests and wealthy Iowans...“Iowans deserve a better deal in the upcoming session with more sunshine and accountability on our state budget,” Petersen said. “That starts by bringing back public budget hearings, creating more opportunities for our middle class to get ahead, and fewer giveaways of public dollars to private interests,” Petersen said.

Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver says the cuts are keeping more money in Iowans’ pockets and they’ll continue to seek more income tax cuts in the next session.

“The December REC meeting again confirmed the strength of the Iowa economy and the benefits of bold tax cuts passed in 2018 and 2022. Hundreds of millions of dollars in tax cuts have helped Iowans keep more of their money to fight inflation and increase the reward for their work and investment. Projected revenues are expected to exceed state spending by $1.233 billion this year, setting the stage for Senate Republicans to seek more income tax relief, while implementing another conservative state budget,” Whitver said.

