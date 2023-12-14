Iowa Transportation Commission approves FY 2025 Traffic Safety Improvement Program projects

AMES, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Transportation Commission approved $8,143,382 in total funding for 32 separate projects from Iowa’s Traffic Safety Improvement Program including several in the QCA and TV6 News viewing area for FY 2025.

According to IDOT the program was created in 1987 for the purpose of increasing traffic safety on all of Iowa’s roadways and the funding is available for use on institutional, city, county, and state roadways through an application process.

IDOT says Davenport, Maquoketa, Muscatine and Jackson County received funding in the following amounts:

Davenport- 53rd Street and Utica Ridge Road, turn lanes, total project cost $973,279, requested amount $500,000 and recommended amount $500,000

Maquoketa- South Main Street and Summitt Street, reconstruction, total project cost $531,950, requested amount $500,000 and recommended amount $290,000

Muscatine- West Fulliam Avenue and North Houser Street, roundabout, total project cost $314,956, requested amount $314,956 and recommended amount $314,956

Jackson County- Countywide destination lighting, total project cost $326,700, requested amount $$326,700 and recommended amount $148,500

A complete list of project locations for FY 2025 can be found here.

