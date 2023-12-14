Lifting with the Scott County Masters

RIVERDALE, Iowa (KWQC) - Tucked inside the Quad City Strongman gym, the Scott County Masters are hard at work practicing both their bench press and deadlifting skills.

“They can do just about anything they put their minds to,” said Connie Allen, who helps with Scott County Masters. “With the training they are getting here, they can do so much without having any kind of stigma.”

According to Allen, the Scott County Masters are the only Special Olympics powerlifting team in the Quad Cities.

“The fact that they take so much out of it is what I get out of it,” said Joe Hesse, owner of Quad City Strongman. “To see them progress, to see them come down here and train hard, just to see how excited they get, it’s worth everything.”

A couple of times each week, the Scott County Masters holds practice inside Quad City Strongman gym learning from experienced lifters who say they enjoy coaching the team as well.

“To see that they can lift more than they think they can, and for them to realize the strength they have that they didn’t know they had, is one of the most amazing things about it,” said Aaron Overstreet, a Scott County Masters coach. “Just to be a small part of helping them achieve anything is just tremendous.”

Gabe Veasey has been on the team for nearly a decade and said he looks forward to each practice and competition.

“You know, just having fun, working out and, and staying strong,” Veasey said. “I couldn’t be more proud to be on the Scott County Masters team.”

This year, though, each rep comes with added significance for the Scott County Masters as they look to honor long-time coach David Allen who passed away from cancer in February. Allen was 65 years old.

“The fact that they are still coming back, even after their favorite coach passed away, it’s a statement to them that they want to continue on,” Connie Allen said.

“It’s been really hard, but we are doing this for him,” Veasey said.

All of the Scott County Masters’ training leads up to the Spring Classic competition in Iowa City in March.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.