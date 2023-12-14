Local winter resorts face challenges due to warmer weather

ANDALUSIA, Ill. (KWQC) - Snow Star and Chestnut Mountain, winter resorts in the Iowa and Illinois area say due to the recent warm weather, keeping the hills covered with snow for people to enjoy has been a challenge.

Doug Harper, co-owner of Snow Star Ski Resort says their park usually looks different in December.

“We’ll have 3,000 to 4,000 visitors on a good day. We’re a regional traction throughout Illinois, Iowa, and Missouri,” said Harper.

To get the type of snow visitors enjoy, Harper says they have to follow certain steps.

“We use our water from our ponds. And then that is taken into pumps with the pressure of three, three to 400 psi. And then we use our snow guns and the snow guns, they take that water, push it out into fine crystals, and then it creates snow. We also use a product called Snow Max, that doubles our production per hour. Because it puts a protein in the water system that when it comes out of the nozzle is double the size,” said Harper.

Harper says their method of making snow has had minimal effect because of the warmer weather.

“It’s very important we have temperatures below 27 degrees, optimum temperatures are below 20. So that the colder temperatures, the more water we can put out with the snow guns,” said Harper.

Chestnut Mountain Resort staff says they have some snow on their slopes but the challenge is to keep it there. The resort says they’ve had to close down temporarily to make more snow, but they have been able to reopen since.

Meanwhile, the Snow Star staff says they’re watching the temperatures. The sooner it gets colder and stays that way, the sooner people can be back on the hills according to the Snow Star staff.

“Seeing a family come out with little kids and the smiles on their faces. That’s what makes all the hard work and dedication really pay off,” said Harper.

The Snow Start staff says is never to late to start prepping. The resort has an onsite shop for people to use to maintain their equipment.

“One of the great things you could do this time of year is come out, get your skis or your board tuned up, wax, and ready for the season,” said Harper.

Snow Star says they will announce the opening of their winter snow activities to the public on their social media pages and website. However, Chestnut Mountain says their slopes reopen Friday.

