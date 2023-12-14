Michigan court rejects challenges to Trump’s spot on 2024 primary ballot

Former President Donald Trump arrives at a commit to caucus rally, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023,...
Former President Donald Trump arrives at a commit to caucus rally, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Coralville, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Court of Appeals said Thursday it won’t stop former President Donald Trump from appearing on the state’s 2024 Republican primary ballot, turning aside challenges from critics who argue that his role in the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol disqualifies him.

The court affirmed two lower court rulings without determining whether Trump falls under the insurrection clause in the Constitution’s 14th Amendment.

“Who to place on the primary ballot is determined by the political parties and the individual candidates,” the appeals court said in a 3-0 opinion, citing Michigan law.

The court further said Trump’s possible spot on a general election ballot was not ripe for consideration.

The two-sentence clause in the 14th Amendment has been used only a handful of times since the years after the Civil War. It’s likely that one of the lawsuits challenging Trump eventually will be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, which has never ruled on the insurrection clause.

The Michigan court decision was similar to one from the Minnesota Supreme Court, which said Trump could stay on that state’s primary ballot there because the election is a party-run contest.

In one of the Michigan lawsuits, the anti-Trump plaintiffs included Bob LaBrant, a longtime Republican who was a lawyer and political strategist for decades at the state Chamber of Commerce.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family seeks answers in death of Burlington woman
Family seeks answers in death of Burlington woman
The Galena Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating 69-year-old Donald...
Found: Missing Galena man has been located
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers will open Sunday at 4251 E. 53rd St. in Davenport.
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers to open on E. 53rd
Davenport City Council approved settlement agreements on a 6-1 vote for former city employees...
Davenport Council approves $1.6M separation agreement
Luke Combs performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Luke Combs attempts to clear up $250,000 lawsuit against fan who sold homemade tumbler cups

Latest News

The street has officially reopened after 4 years of construction.
53rd Street in Davenport is now open
Jonathan Majors, left, returns to court after a lunch break in his domestic assault trial,...
Jury deliberating whether actor Jonathan Majors assaulted a girlfriend in New York last spring
A Peoria man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for aggravated DUI causing the death of...
Peoria man gets 12 years in prison for aggravated DUI
A new restaurant opening in Davenport said its focus is on fast, friendly service and quality...
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers to open on E. 53rd
Bettendorf City Council is moving forward with the idea of a new pedestrian bridge to be added...
Bettendorf City Officials poised to add a pedestrian bridge by 2025