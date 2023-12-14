New Genesis Emergency Department in Bettendorf considered a success

By Marcia Lense
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A new Genesis Emergency Department in Bettendorf is being called a success. The facility off 53rd Avenue has served over 11,000 patients in its first year. Thursday, on the News at Noon, Jordan Voigt, President of Genesis, Davenport said that number exceeds their expectations. They also found some surprising trends on who they are treating.

“Of that 11,000, 90-percent are coming from Iowa--as you might expect. But within that 90-percent, 45-percent are from the Davenport community and 30-percent from Bettendorf, and then everywhere else,” Voigt said.

The Bettendorf Emergency Department focuses on diagnostics, with no operating rooms for surgery. Patients needing those services would be transferred to Genesis East Hospital in Davenport.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family seeks answers in death of Burlington woman
Family seeks answers in death of Burlington woman
The Galena Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating 69-year-old Donald...
Found: Missing Galena man has been located
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers will open Sunday at 4251 E. 53rd St. in Davenport.
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers to open on E. 53rd
Davenport City Council approved settlement agreements on a 6-1 vote for former city employees...
Davenport Council approves $1.6M separation agreement
Luke Combs performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Luke Combs attempts to clear up $250,000 lawsuit against fan who sold homemade tumbler cups

Latest News

Fire
Crews respond to garage fire in Moline
The Iowa Department of Transportation is preparing for winter.
Iowa Transportation Commission approves FY 2025 Traffic Safety Improvement Program projects
Generic Gavel
2 Davenport men sentenced to prison for fentanyl distribution conspiracy involvement
In the first year, they saw 11,000 patients, which exceeded their 3 year projections.
First year for new Genesis Emergency Department in Bettendorf considered a success