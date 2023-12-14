New Genesis Emergency Department in Bettendorf considered a success

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A new Genesis Emergency Department in Bettendorf is being called a success. The facility off 53rd Avenue has served over 11,000 patients in its first year. Thursday, on the News at Noon, Jordan Voigt, President of Genesis, Davenport said that number exceeds their expectations. They also found some surprising trends on who they are treating.

“Of that 11,000, 90-percent are coming from Iowa--as you might expect. But within that 90-percent, 45-percent are from the Davenport community and 30-percent from Bettendorf, and then everywhere else,” Voigt said.

The Bettendorf Emergency Department focuses on diagnostics, with no operating rooms for surgery. Patients needing those services would be transferred to Genesis East Hospital in Davenport.

