A new primary care clinic opened in Moline on Thursday

Earlier Thursday, Oak Street Health held a ribbon cutting ceremony for their new primary care clinic
By Solomon Ladvienka
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. {KWQC} -- Earlier Thursday, Oak Street Health held a ribbon cutting ceremony for their new primary care clinic opening in Moline.

Oak Street Health is based in Chicago, and this is their first clinic to open in the Quad Cities. They will specialize in care for older adults, which local officials say there is a growing need for.

“We have an aging population in Rock Island County, and of course in Scott County,” said Rock Island County Board Drue Mielke. “This is something to help the older adults, our elder citizens, transition into the Medicare arrangements and things that they need help with.”

“More than anything, we’re just really excited to give them access because we’re going into communities that are either underserved or underrepresented,” said Oak Street Health Heartland Division President Brad Minkow. “We hire from within the community, and we’re just really excited to be here and serve the Quad Cities.”

Another Oak Street Health Clinic will be opening in Davenport in the new year.

