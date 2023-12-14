Peoria man gets 12 years in prison for aggravated DUI

KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - A Peoria man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for aggravated DUI causing the death of another individual in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 74 that happened back in October 2021.

Travis Williams, 41, of Peoria was sentenced to 12 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for being under the influence of alcohol, causing a wrong-way crash on Interstate 74 and killing Kenneth Yeater, 35, of Mackinaw, according to a media release from the Knox County Courthouse. Williams plead guilty to the aggravated DUI and is required to serve 85 percent of his sentence.

Illinois State Police say Williams was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-74 near mile marker 52 at approximately 4:24 a.m. on Oct. 17, 2021 when his 2011 Cadillac STS struck head-on a 2009 Toyota Corolla traveling and carrying Yeater.

According to police, Yeater was pronounced dead at the scene and Williams was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

At the sentencing hearing, the court heard evidence that Williams had a prior DUI and was on federal parole at the time of the car crash, according to the media release.

After William’s statements to the court, he apologized to Yeater’s widow and family and Circuit Judge Andrew Doyle imposed his sentence, the media release concluded.

