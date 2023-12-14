Warm end to the work week

Milder temperatures stick around through the weekend with rain Saturday
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:10 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Sunny skies and south winds will warm us up even more today than yesterday. Highs will run into the 40s and 50s this afternoon area wide which is around 15º above normal for this time of December. We will get another warm day on Friday, but clouds will be more numerous, thus we will once again reach the 40s and 50s. Light rain will track into the area on Saturday with less than a tenth of an inch likely. We will be a tad cooler with highs in the mid 40s thanks to the rain and cloud cover. Long term we are still tracking warmer than normal temps with many days in the 40s heading into next week.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 52º. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Few clouds. Low: 31º Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny. High: 53º.

