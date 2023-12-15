14-year-old struck by vehicle in Milan, police say

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - Police in Milan are investigating a crash on Highway 67 that happened Thursday night, sending a teen to the hospital.

According to police, it happened on U.S. 67 near Camden Park.

The Milan police chief said a 14-year-old was struck by a car while attempting to cross the highway.

The teen was taken to a local hospital and has since been transferred to university hospitals in Iowa City for medical treatment, according to police. No further details were released.

