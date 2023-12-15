5 former QCA players to coach in Genesis Shootout

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Illinois - Iowa rivalry is renewed yet again as the 29th Genesis Shootout tips off on December 16.

“It’s become just a nice one-day celebration of high school basketball around here,” said Pete Ivanic, a Genesis Shootout organizer. “The crowds pick up immensely after the third or fourth game. It’s kind of tough to get a seat in the stands usually for the last two games. People are three or four deep along the track.”

On the sidelines this year, five former players who participated in the shootout are now serving as head coaches: Rock Island’s Marc Polite, Geneseo’s Ryan Hill, Galesburg’s Chad Thompson, Davenport North’s Marquez Davis, and Assumption’s Joe Ewen.

“It feels like when we play in the shootout, it’s the entire Quad Cities out there just supporting basketball in general,” Polite said. “I played in the first two of them, and I just remember the level of competition, ya know. That was pretty awesome. It was really cool to play against guys you see around and read about in the paper, but now we are getting on the floor and getting a chance to compete against them.”

“I remember playing in it, and it just felt like such a great venue and it felt like a state tournament, which was fun for us,” Ewen said. “For the players and us coaches as well, it’s just great to see that side of the river. Many of our kids know them from AAU or summer and fall leagues. It’s just great to see both styles of basketball.”

Polite added that the Genesis Shootout showcases the quality of basketball that resides in the Quad Cities.

“People usually go back to places that they have great memories of, and to see coaches who played in this event go off, do other things, and then choose to come back to be able to help and to be able to coach this next generation of players is, I think, just a testament to the Quad Cities Area, and what we try to do on the basketball court,” Polite said.

The first game in the 29th annual Genesis Shootout tips off at 10 a.m. at Augustana’s Carver Center. Admission is $5.

