Davenport School Board President announces candidacy for Iowa House

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The president of the Davenport School Board said he is running for the Iowa House District 81.

Daniel Gosa made the announcement on Thursday. He has served on the Davenport School Board since 2015. He is also the President of the Quad City Federation of Labor.

Gosa is running for the Iowa House District 81 seat in the 2024 election, that is currently held by Luana Stoltenberg.

According to Gosa, “Iowa is not the same state it was 10 years ago. Politicians in Des Moines have lost sight of what’s important to the people of Davenport. Here is what’s most important to me: my wife and kids, my loved ones, and my community. I am running for the Iowa House because I’m sick of politics as usual. I’ll work together with anyone to make Davenport a place my children will be proud to call home. I am determined to fight like hell for our state and our Iowa values.”

For more information on his campaign, visit dangosaforiowa.com.

