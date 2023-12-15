Davenport School Board President announces candidacy for Iowa House

He has served on the Davenport School Board since 2015. He is also the President of the Quad City Federation of Labor.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The president of the Davenport School Board said he is running for the Iowa House District 81.

Daniel Gosa made the announcement on Thursday. He has served on the Davenport School Board since 2015. He is also the President of the Quad City Federation of Labor.

Gosa is running for the Iowa House District 81 seat in the 2024 election, that is currently held by Luana Stoltenberg.

According to Gosa, “Iowa is not the same state it was 10 years ago. Politicians in Des Moines have lost sight of what’s important to the people of Davenport. Here is what’s most important to me: my wife and kids, my loved ones, and my community. I am running for the Iowa House because I’m sick of politics as usual. I’ll work together with anyone to make Davenport a place my children will be proud to call home. I am determined to fight like hell for our state and our Iowa values.”

For more information on his campaign, visit dangosaforiowa.com.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," poses for...
Andre Braugher’s cause of death released, rep for ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ and ‘Homicide’ star says
Davenport City Council approved settlement agreements on a 6-1 vote for former city employees...
Davenport Council approves $1.6M separation agreement
Hoarding situation at Vernon home leads to rat infestation in neighborhood
Home’s hoarding situation leads to a rat infestation in the neighborhood, neighbors say
Family seeks answers in death of Burlington woman
Family seeks answers in death of Burlington woman
Burglary and car crash: Coya's Cafe stays open despite multiple setbacks
Burglary and car crash: Coya’s Cafe stays open despite multiple setbacks

Latest News

Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley will be coming to Siouxland in the next couple of days.
Second Presidential Candidate Commits to Iowa Debate, Both Challenge Trump to Take Part
Green Island Wildlife Management Area in Jackson County was chosen as one of four to get funds...
Jackson Co. project receives investments in the Upper Mississippi Basin area from Biden-Harris administration
Green Island Wildlife Management Area in Jackson County was chosen as one of four to get funds...
Jackson Co. project receives investments in the Upper Mississippi Basin area
Mental health professionals say "Seasonal Affective Disorder" or S.A.D. is when a person...
Mental health specialists remind people about S.A.D during the winter season
Mental health specialists remind people about S.A.D during the winter season
Mental health specialists remind people about S.A.D during the winter season