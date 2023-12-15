Dinkins ordered to pay restitution

The man found guilty of kidnapping and murdering 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in July 2020 has been ordered to pay restitution to her family.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Henry Dinkins was sentenced in October to serve two consecutive life in prison terms for Breasia’s murder. This week, a Scott County judge accepted a request for Dinkins to cover lost wages, court travel and funeral expenses to Breasia’s mother.

Dinkins has been ordered to pay just under $8,000, according to court documents.

Court documents also show that Dinkins has appealed his guilty verdict.

