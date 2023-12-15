Dinkins ordered to pay restitution

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The man found guilty of kidnapping and murdering 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in July 2020 has been ordered to pay restitution to her family.

Henry Dinkins was sentenced in October to serve two consecutive life in prison terms for Breasia’s murder. This week, a Scott County judge accepted a request for Dinkins to cover lost wages, court travel and funeral expenses to Breasia’s mother.

Dinkins has been ordered to pay just under $8,000, according to court documents.

Court documents also show that Dinkins has appealed his guilty verdict.

