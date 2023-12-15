Eclectic Market returns to the Village Theatre Sunday

It’s a holiday-themed shopping event perfect for selecting truly unique, oddball items
Eclectic Market at Village Theatre set for Dec. 17
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Eclectic Market offers a variety of different vendors each month selling art, plants, books, vinyl, vintage items, oddities, taxidermy and much more.

Suzon Robbins of Bettendorf, curator of the Eclectic Market, invites viewers to the Eclectic Market set for Dec. 17 from 12-4 p.m.

Admission is free and a full cash bar will be available. Abernathy’s is offering a $25 fill-a-bag promotion. And Krampus will be on site offering holiday photo opportunities.

This flea market is always filled with the unusual, witty, weird and cerebral creations from many vendors around the region.

Robbins also promotes the upcoming BAB Ball for women on Jan. 13.

The Village Theatre is located at 2113 East 11th Street in the Village of East Davenport. For more event information, call 563-499-1948 or visit here.

