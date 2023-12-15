Fulton building deemed unsafe for occupancy, police say

FULTON, Ill. (KWQC) - A four-unit apartment building in Fulton was evacuated Thursday due to concerns about the exterior of the building, police said. Friday, Fulton police gave an update.

According to FPD, Friday morning, City of Fulton public works, police and fire department personnel met with the building owner and structural engineer from Willett Hoffmann & Associates Inc.

After an inspection, police said the structure was deemed unsafe for occupancy until the building can be properly stabilized on the north side.

Police say two residents affected by this are staying with family until a solution is met to allow for the safe return of the residents.

According to police, 4th Street will remain closed for vehicle traffic from 12th Avenue to the middle of the block south towards 13th Avenue.

Businesses in the area will still have access through the sidewalk located on the east side of the roadway, police said.

“We appreciate the support and communication from the property owner to find a safe, secure and reliable resolution during this process and from the residents during this time of displacement,” stated a media release from FPD. “The public is reminded that the area is secured for safety reasons and public access is restricted beyond the established barricades. A time frame for crews to be on the scene to stabilize and secure the structure should be early next week, as indicated by the property owner.”

Thursday, around 2:30 p.m., police were notified about issues on the north and northeast corner exterior of a building at 1206 4th St. According to police, two of the apartments were unoccupied.

The Fulton Fire Protection District was contacted and the situation was assessed by fire command staff, according to police.

Police said out of an abundance of caution, and for the safety of the residents in the building and nearby, the fire department restricted further access into the building.

According to police, access will continue to be restricted until the building is inspected by a structural engineer Friday morning.

Friday morning, 4th Street from 13th Avenue to 12th Avenue will be closed and residents should consider other routes of travel in the area, the media release stated.

Public Works and the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

A building in Fulton has been evacuated due to structural concerns, according to police. (Fulton PD)

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.