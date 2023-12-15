Fulton building evacuated Thursday due to structural concerns, police say

The top stories in the Quad Cities area on Dec. 14.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
FULTON, Ill. (KWQC) - A four-unit apartment building in Fulton was evacuated Thursday due to concerns about the exterior of the building, police said.

Around 2:30 p.m., police were notified about issues on the north and northeast corner exterior of a building at 1206 4th St. According to police, two of the apartments were unoccupied.

The Fulton Fire Protection District was contacted and the situation was assessed by fire command staff, according to police.

Police said out of an abundance of caution, and for the safety of the residents in the building and nearby, the fire department restricted further access into the building.

According to police, access will continue to be restricted until the building is inspected by a structural engineer Friday morning.

Friday morning, 4th Street from 13th Avenue to 12th Avenue will be closed and residents should consider other routes of travel in the area, the media release stated.

Public Works and the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

