Fulton PD announce building evacuation, investigation underway for structural concerns

FULTON, Ill. (KWQC) - A four-unit apartment building in Fulton has been evacuated due to concerns on the exterior of the building. Fulton Police Department says the evacuation is out of an abundance of caution.

Thursday, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Fulton police were notified about issues on the north and northeast corner exterior of a building located at 1206 4th Street, according to a media release from Fulton PD. The building is a four-unit apartment building with two units unoccupied.

Upon arrival, Fulton Fire Protection District was contacted and the situation was assessed by Fulton Fire Command staff, according to police.

Police stated that out of an abundance of caution, and for the safety of the residents in the building and nearby, Fire Command restricted further access into the building.

According to the media release, access will continue to be restricted until the building is inspected by a structural engineer on Friday morning.

Friday morning, 4th Street from 13th Avenue to 12th Avenue will be closed and residents should consider other routes of travel in the area, the media release stated.

Police say currently, two residents from the apartment building are affected and one neighboring structure and resident.

Assisting on the scene were Fulton Fire Protection District, Fulton Public Works and the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, according to the media release.

According to police, upon completion of an inspection by structural engineers on Friday, an additional media release will be provided with updated information.

A building in Fulton has been evacuated due to structural concerns, according to police. (Fulton PD)

