Jackson Co. project receives investments in the Upper Mississippi Basin area from Biden-Harris administration

JACKSON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Green Island Wildlife Management Area in Jackson County was chosen as one of four to get funds for projects in the Upper Mississippi Basin area.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced the four investments Thursday, totaling almost $1.4 million, through President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, according to a media release. This investment is part of a $10 million allocation through the Inflation Reduction Act; the largest climate investment in history, for resiliency and restoration in the Upper Mississippi and Illinois River, to include parts of Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin.

The Green Island Wildlife Management Area Floodplain Connectivity and Wetland Restoration was awarded $390,000, the release said. The project is going to permanently deconstruct a levee to reconnect a stream back to the floodplain, restoring 30 acres of emergent wetlands and stream channel diversity in a recently acquired, formerly drained agricultural field.

According to the release, the four projects will reduce the risks and associated damages of flood and drought by restoring resilient habitats using nature-based solutions and climate adaptive infrastructure. The projects will also benefit fish and wildlife species and increase access and opportunity for recreational activities such as hunting and fishing.

“We’re pleased that this critical funding is available through the Inflation Reduction Act and that we have the expertise of our team and partners to work collectively to restore and connect these important habitats and increase their resiliency to climate change along the Upper Mississippi River,” said Sabrina Chandler, the Service’s Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge Manager.

Other areas of investment include:

Pool Slough Wildlife Management Area (Allamakee County, Iowa) $145,000. This project will create or restore 10 acres of emergent floodplain wetland by permanently removing sections of drainage ditch levee to allow water to naturally connect to the floodplain benefiting the 708-acre Pool Slough Wildlife Management Area.

Lower Chippewa and Black River Confluences Floodplain and Bluffland Habitat Restoration (La Crosse, Trempealeau and Buffalo Counties, Wis.) $500,000. This project will restore and enhance 1500 acres of habitat for eastern massasauga rattlesnake and other floodplain, forest, barrens, in-stream and bluffland species using habitat management strategies that emphasize resilience to climate change. Habitat restoration actions include the introduction of prescribed fire, timber stand improvement, seeding and management of wet meadow, prairie seeding, invasive species management and planting of trees and shrubs to improve climate resiliency for the mosaic of habitats that support many trust resources, including two distinct populations of Eastern Massasauga rattlesnake.

Old Sny Public Use Area Connectivity Restoration, Upper Mississippi River Pool 22 (Adams County, Ill.) $350,000. This project includes habitats important to fish and wildlife and will enhance the climate resiliency of backwater wetlands and provide overwintering fish habitat. This project will enhance recreational fishing opportunities for local area residents including communities in and near Quincy, Ill.

