Janet & June now in LeClaire

Janet & June now in LeClair
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) -Janet & June, an online clothing retailer with a boutique storefront in LeClaire, offers retro vibes, gift items, and so much more.

The retailer has recently decided to shutter the Geneseo storefront, but continues to serve a loyal customer base in LeClaire and via website online shopping. The location is open for business Thursday-Sunday.

For more information or to learn about products carried, visit the retailer in person at 102 North Cody Road, LeClaire, or online at https://www.janetandjune.com/. The phone number is 779-910-6452.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," poses for...
Andre Braugher’s cause of death released, rep for ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ and ‘Homicide’ star says
Davenport City Council approved settlement agreements on a 6-1 vote for former city employees...
Davenport Council approves $1.6M separation agreement
Hoarding situation at Vernon home leads to rat infestation in neighborhood
Home’s hoarding situation leads to a rat infestation in the neighborhood, neighbors say
Family seeks answers in death of Burlington woman
Family seeks answers in death of Burlington woman
Generic Gavel
2 Davenport men sentenced to prison for fentanyl distribution conspiracy involvement

Latest News

The Last Dog written by Dick Hutmacher, outdoorsman from Muscatine, IA.
Muscatine-area outdoorsman publishes book on special relationship with ‘The Last Dog’
The Last Dog written by Dick Hutmacher, outdoorsman from Muscatine, IA.
Muscatine-area outdoorsman publishes book on special relationship with ‘The Last Dog’
Conservatory Poinsettia & Lights display at Vander Veer Park, Davenport, IA
Visit Vander Veer for annual Poinsettia & Lights indoor show, festive outdoor park display
Items that exemplify products available at Eclectic Market
Eclectic Market returns to the Village Theatre Sunday
Items that exemplify products available at Eclectic Market
Eclectic Market at Village Theatre set for Dec. 17