Man charged in shooting that injured 1 in Moline

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island man was arrested earlier this month after a 30-year-old man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Kantrell L. Williams, 35, was charged with aggravated battery of a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

He remained in the Rock Island County Jail Friday on no bond. He has a preliminary hearing Tuesday.

Officers were called just after 1 a.m. Dec. 1 to the 1500 bock of 15th Street for a man complaining of stomach pain, police said.

The man was taken to a local hospital by EMS. It was later determined he had been shot in the abdomen, police said.

Police have not released the condition of the injured man.

Williams was arrested Dec. 4.

