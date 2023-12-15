Man charged in shooting that injured 1 in Moline

The top stories in the Quad Cities area on Dec. 14.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island man was arrested earlier this month after a 30-year-old man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Kantrell L. Williams, 35, was charged with aggravated battery of a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

He remained in the Rock Island County Jail Friday on no bond. He has a preliminary hearing Tuesday.

Officers were called just after 1 a.m. Dec. 1 to the 1500 bock of 15th Street for a man complaining of stomach pain, police said.

The man was taken to a local hospital by EMS. It was later determined he had been shot in the abdomen, police said.

Police have not released the condition of the injured man.

Williams was arrested Dec. 4.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," poses for...
Andre Braugher’s cause of death released, rep for ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ and ‘Homicide’ star says
Davenport City Council approved settlement agreements on a 6-1 vote for former city employees...
Davenport Council approves $1.6M separation agreement
Hoarding situation at Vernon home leads to rat infestation in neighborhood
Home’s hoarding situation leads to a rat infestation in the neighborhood, neighbors say
Family seeks answers in death of Burlington woman
Family seeks answers in death of Burlington woman
Burglary and car crash: Coya's Cafe stays open despite multiple setbacks
Burglary and car crash: Coya’s Cafe stays open despite multiple setbacks

Latest News

Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley will be coming to Siouxland in the next couple of days.
Second Presidential Candidate Commits to Iowa Debate, Both Challenge Trump to Take Part
Green Island Wildlife Management Area in Jackson County was chosen as one of four to get funds...
Jackson Co. project receives investments in the Upper Mississippi Basin area from Biden-Harris administration
Green Island Wildlife Management Area in Jackson County was chosen as one of four to get funds...
Jackson Co. project receives investments in the Upper Mississippi Basin area
Mental health professionals say "Seasonal Affective Disorder" or S.A.D. is when a person...
Mental health specialists remind people about S.A.D during the winter season
Mental health specialists remind people about S.A.D during the winter season
Mental health specialists remind people about S.A.D during the winter season