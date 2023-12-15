Moline PD investigating after man taken to hospital with gunshot wound

The top stories in the Quad Cities area on Dec. 14.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island man was arrested after a 30-year-old man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound at the beginning of December.

Kantrell L. Williams, 35, of Rock Island was charged with aggravated battery of a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

According to Moline police, on Dec. 1, just after 1 a.m., police were called to the 1500 bock of 15th Street for a male complaining of stomach pain.

Police say the victim was a 30-year-old male who was taken to a local hospital by EMS and later found to have been shot in the abdomen by a .22 caliber bullet.

Moline detectives said they conducted an investigation and on Dec. 4 made an arrest in the case.

Police did not disclose to TV6 the condition of the man who was taken to the hospital.

