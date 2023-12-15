More 50s Friday before rain Saturday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Another day in the 50s is on tap despite having a ton more cloud cover today. Rain will develop tonight and head toward the area by Saturday morning. At this time it appears a soggy Saturday is on the way with most areas seeing a half inch of rainfall. HIghs will be cooler, but much warmer than normal in the mid 40s. A cold front will arrive Sunday, but with no moisture leading to another day in the mid 40s. Behind the front NW winds will usher in slightly cooler temps on Monday in the 30s and 40s. Another gradual warm up is expected next week with highs near 50º again by Wednesday.

TODAY: Cloudy. High: 54º. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain. Low: 31º Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Rain. High: 44º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.