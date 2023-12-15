Muscatine-area outdoorsman publishes book on special relationship with ‘The Last Dog’

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) -A very active, senior outdoorsman realized while in the process of bringing home a puppy in 2017 that this little black Labrador would be the last dog he would ever train as a hunting partner.

Dick Hutmacher, now 81 years old, knew that if sweet Maggie had a normal lifespan, he would be in his late 80s when she passed on.

This very sobering thought spurred him to write a book, The Last Dog, which describes the time spent with this important dog so he could leave behind a record for his children, grandchildren and other future family members. The final result is a captivating tale of choosing a pup, and the subsequent training adventures associated with the highs and lows of hunting.

The Muscatine-area author is an avid reader and noticed in his own personal collection of at least 700 books on nature, hunting, fishing, and other outdoor topics that genre seemed to lack a book focuses on the experiences shared by a hunter and his dog.

A paperback version of Hutmacher’s book is available for purchase on Amazon.com here.

