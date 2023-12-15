New Special Olympics adult basketball team tips off in Illinois Quad Cities

ROCK ISLAND, Ill (KWQC) - Special Olympics basketball typically ends at the high school level, but in Rock Island, a new adult league is tipping off.

The Rock Island Parks and Rec helped pull together the inaugural Illinois Quad City adult basketball team. The program includes two teams Rock Island Rockets 1 and 2.

“We think this program will continue to get bigger and bigger,” said head coach for Rockets adult Special Olympics teams Jeff Martens.

The first-ever Special Olympics adult basketball team hit the court at Rock Island High School.

“A lot of people who volunteer to help coach the team, or help put things together a lot of people who come to the game and support all the athletes, it’s just a wonderful opportunity to be involved and see how much it means to them and give them a purpose from something they enjoy doing,” said Martens.

According to Martens, once the kids aged out of the high school program, they had nowhere else to play.

“They loved the game so much so it was really sad for them, and it was sad for us,” said Martens. “So we decided it was time to start an adult program where once they’re beyond the high school age they could play basketball and we have players from 19 all the way to 61 on our team.”

The players could not be more excited to be a part of the team.

“Enjoying it, and being with my teammates and passing around the ball and shooting three-pointers and guarding,” said Rockets player Drew Demarlie.

“I was excited like on Facebook I commented I can’t wait to suit up,” said Rockets player Sean Johnson Jr.

For Martens, it means more than coaching.

“The joy of just coming to practice every night and to playing to scoring baskets or just you know, doing something on the court,” said Martens. “You can just see it on their face. And I always say that you can have the worst day and you go to just a practice and you can’t help but come away just feeling joy and it really lifts your spirits every time you’re around the athletes.”

Next month the teams will participate in a Rock Island tournament as well as face a Davenport team. Both teams will be going to Jacksonville to participate in a regional series and if they qualify, they will go to the state tournament in Bloomington in March.

If you are interested in joining the program there will be sign-ups through the Rock Island Park district sometime next fall.

