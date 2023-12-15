QC Tik Tok sensation to publish cookbook

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) -A local mom who has become a viral Tik Tok cooking content provider is set to publish a cookbook on Dec. 18 that is titled That’s all there is to it!.

Carman Wilken from Milan has the username @whatsmomcookin and has over 1.3 million followers.

Wilken does a segment where she features her three favorite kitchen gadgets that assist her the most as she whips up the popular entrees that are featured on social media. Her favorite tools include a rotary cheese grater, a vegetable chopper, and a garlic mincer.

The cookbook contains over 60 recipes for breakfast, appetizers, side dishes, dinners and desserts. The compilation is filled with budget-friendly, delicious recipes that are perfect even for the home cook that is not that comfortable in the kitchen.

To order a cookbook for purchase, visit here.

For those interested in following Wilken on all her social media accounts including Tik Tok, see more at https://linktr.ee/whatsmomcookin? or visit her website at https://whatsmomcookin.com/

