Rock Falls PD warns of Sterling sports scam

The City of Rock Falls is warning the public about a Sterling sports scam.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Rock Falls is warning the public about a Sterling sports scam.

Police say a company is falsely claiming to be working with the Sterling Athletic Department.

According to police, the company calls themselves “Elite Sports” or “Elite Sports3″.

Police say the company has been emailing businesses in the Sterling, Rock Falls area saying they’re partnering with Sterling High School sports teams.

That fake company then says they will make Sterling apparel with the sponsor logos on it, according to police.

Police say if you get an email like this from the company, do not interact with the email and delete it from your inbox.

Scam Alert: Sterling Sports Scam