Rock Island police and firefighters spread holiday cheer with shopping trip

Rock Island police and firefighters helped spread some holiday cheer with a shopping trip for Quad Cities area children.
By Jaren Smith and Kate Kopatich
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island police and firefighters helped spread some holiday cheer with a shopping trip for QCA children. It’s a tradition that started back in 2000.

Children from District 41 are brought to Walmart each year for a shopping spree during the holiday season.

The kids are paired up with members of the police department, fire department and city officials to buy gifts for themselves and their families.

“Children are our future,” said Sergeant Dyrobinson with Rock Island Police Department. “These are going to be future police officers, firefighters and teachers. They’re going to be big here in Rock Island and doing great things in Rock Island. We want them to know that you have to enjoy your city and everything in it.”

After the shopping spree children were taken to the police department to enjoy a big meal catered by Hy-Vee with city officials, dispatchers, and firefighters.

