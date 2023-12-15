Rock Valley Physical Therapy brings ‘Rock Valley Kids’ clinic to Davenport

The top stories in the Quad Cities area for Dec. 15.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Rock Valley Physical Therapy has 61 locations spread across Iowa, Illinois and Nebraska with multiple sites throughout the QCA and now Davenport will have a Rock Valley Physical Therapy ‘Rock Valley Kids’ clinic.

Rock Valley Physical Therapy ‘Rock Valley Kids’ clinic is located at 1008 West 35th Street, and Maggie Bohnert (Verdun), MOT, OTR/L, says there will be a soft opening in December and a grand opening in early January.

Those in charge say the ‘Rock Valley Kids’ clinic will be designated to meet the speech, occupational and physical therapy needs of kids from across the region.

“The expansion of Rock Valley Kids to the Quad Cities is an exciting opportunity to provide comprehensive, multidisciplinary programs and resources for our communities,” said Wendy Bloomhuff, PT, DPT, OCS, CSMT, TPS, Regional Manager, Quad Cities. “Rock Valley will undoubtedly thrive in the Quad Cities as Maggie leads with heart and builds strong relationships with her patients and team members alike.”

For more information, click here.

