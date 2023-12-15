Second Presidential Candidate Commits to Iowa Debate, Both Challenge Trump to Take Part

High-Profile event takes place five days before Iowa Caucuses
Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley will be coming to Siouxland in the next couple of days.
Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley will be coming to Siouxland in the next couple of days.(Associated Press)
By Dave Price
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (Gray TV Iowa State Capitol Bureau) - There are now two Republican presidential candidates who qualified and are committed to take part in a live debate on CNN in Des Moines on January 10th, just five days before the first-in-the-nation caucuses officially begin the process of nominating the party’s candidate. Friday morning, the campaign for Nikki Haley, the former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, announced that she has agreed to take part in the debate at Drake University.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis already accepted the invite to participate. Former president Donald Trump is the only other Republican candidate who currently meets the requirements to qualify.

Here is additional information on the debate and the requirements for candidates to take part.

Haley and DeSantis have both challenged Trump to take part. Trump has not participated in the four debates that have already occurred and leads Iowa polls of likely GOP caucus goers by wide margins with a little more than four weeks left before the January 15th caucuses.

See statewide polls here.

