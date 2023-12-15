Swinging Christmas Spectacular at Spotlight set for Saturday

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -If you are looking for a night filled with traditional Christmas music including festive favorites from the likes of Nat King Cole, Bing Crosby, Brett Eldridge, the Ronettes, Taylor Swift and others, All Sweat Production’s Swinging Christmas Spectacular set for Saturday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. at Spotlight Theatre, Moline, is the perfect show.

This event will feature a sixteen-piece orchestra including rhythm, brass and strings, along with twelve of the most talented performers in the Quad Cities.

The set list will both transport the audience back to the golden years of Christmas music while celebrating the hottest holiday hits of today. And staging, sound and lighting will create an atmosphere for friends and family to experience the joy of Christmas.

All Sweat Productions, Music to Move a City, and Spotlight Theatre collaborated to bring this show to life.

Ticket prices start at $20 and can be purchased here.

Spotlight Theatre is located at 1800 7th Avenue, Moline.

