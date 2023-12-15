Teacher raises thousands to send kids home with meals for the holidays

A teacher in Kentucky is helping guarantee his students' families won't struggle with meals over the winter break. (WLKY, FACEBOOK, CNN)
By WLKY via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WLKY) - Some kids on free lunch programs face difficulty over school breaks since their families might struggle to feed them.

A teacher in Louisville, Kentucky, is taking on that problem.

Michael Epperson is a fifth grade math teacher at Rutherford Elementary, where more than 80% of students are on a free or reduced lunch program.

So, to make sure his students have enough to eat over the holiday break, Epperson took to social media.

“Made a post just kind of explaining our situation at Rutherford and just asked for any and all donations,” he said. “And everyone started sharing it and spreading the news, and we’ve just been getting donations left and right.”

Friends, and even strangers, commented saying they wanted to help.

Epperson said that before he knew it, he had more than $7,000 in donations.

“It really shows that everybody cares about these kids, not just people at the school but, you know, everybody around,” he said.

Epperson and the staff at Rutherford bought enough food for all 445 students and their families, including chicken, fish, vegetables, fruits and snacks.

They also purchased household items and even board games.

Families have been coming to pick up their care packages for the past several days.

“It’s actually something that I really needed, and I really appreciate it,” one mother, Marylin Katan, said.

Katan has six children, three of whom attend Rutherford.

She said that without this generous donation, she was going to have to take her kids to a church for meals over the break.

Now, they can enjoy holiday meals at home.

“I say thank you. It’s like my Christmas miracle. I appreciate it,” she said.

Epperson said that this experience has him feeling accomplished.

“Makes me feel like I’m actually making a slight difference in these kids’ lives,” he said.

Donations will continue to be accepted until Dec. 22.

Copyright 2023 WLKY via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," poses for...
Andre Braugher’s cause of death released, rep for ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ and ‘Homicide’ star says
Davenport City Council approved settlement agreements on a 6-1 vote for former city employees...
Davenport Council approves $1.6M separation agreement
Hoarding situation at Vernon home leads to rat infestation in neighborhood
Home’s hoarding situation leads to a rat infestation in the neighborhood, neighbors say
Family seeks answers in death of Burlington woman
Family seeks answers in death of Burlington woman
Generic Gavel
2 Davenport men sentenced to prison for fentanyl distribution conspiracy involvement

Latest News

A display by the Satanic Temple of Iowa is shown before it was damaged.
A House candidate in Mississippi is charged after a Satanic Temple display is destroyed at Iowa Capitol
A teacher in Kentucky is helping guarantee his students' families won't struggle with meals...
Teacher raises thousands to send kids home with meals for the holidays
Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
US and Israel discuss when to scale back Gaza combat but agree fight will take months, envoy says
Photo from National Weather Service shows home was secured to foundation with only straight...
National Weather Service finds homes improperly secured to foundations before tornadoes in Tennessee