Tenants forced to evacuate due to building structural concerns

FULTON, Ill. {KWQC} – Around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 14, Fulton law enforcement responded to a call about structural concerns regarding a two-story building on 4th Street.

Fulton Police and Fire Protection District were called to 1206 4th Street when they discovered issues with the north and northeast corner exterior of the building. Fire Protection District turned it over to Fire Command Staff who then declared the building to be unsafe and must be evacuated.

“We got to the scene,” said Fulton Fire Chief Jimmy Pell. “Looked at the building and determined it was unsafe for two residents to be in the building at the same time. So, we had to ask them to vacate the building.”

The building was built in 1910, and houses four apartments. At the time of the evacuation, only two residents occupied the building.

Adjoining buildings were also forced to evacuate out of precaution.

“A structural engineer is on site this morning and determined that the structure needs to be shored up on the North exterior wall,” said Fulton Police Chief Nicholas Neblung. “So further assessment can be done on the interior walls, which is going to require some demolition by the property owner. At this time, there are two residents that are going to be displaced until these things can be resolved with the property owner and engineers.”

TV 6 reached out to a tenant, and they declined to be interviewed. However, the tenants are able to go back into the building accompanied by law enforcement to obtain a few items. This would be their last time they’ll be able to enter the building until engineers say it is safe to go back inside.

Out of precaution to the public and the stability of the building, Fulton Police and Fire Department have closed over 4th Street from 13th Avenue through 12th Avenue.

This is a developing story and TV 6 will update when more details are obtained.

