Visit Vander Veer for annual Poinsettia & Lights indoor show, festive outdoor park display

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Make sure Vander Veer Botanical Park is on your list of Christmas display “must-sees”. The annual Poinsettia & Lights show is open through Jan. 14 inside Vander Veer Park Conservatory, 215 West Central Park, Davenport.

The City of Davenport also lavishly decorates several outdoor areas within massive park space--including the Grand Allee and the Rose Garden.

Natasha Sottos, President of The Friends of Vander Veer, describes the festive, annual indoor display featuring more than 350 poinsettias and thousands of lights in the midst of beautiful conifers and tropical plants.

The Friends of Vander Veer has provided the funding for the poinsettias, as the non-profit has continued to do for more than twenty years. The mission of the group is the beautification of the park and to provide education opportunities regarding gardening and environmental issues for the community.

Admission for the indoor display is free. Families can stop in, take lots of holiday photos, and simply enjoy. The conservatory is open Tuesday-Sundays 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Closed Mondays. On Saturday, Dec. 16, there will be extended hours until 7 p.m.

Additionally, the conservatory display will have reduced hours on Dec. 24 and 31 from 10 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. and is scheduled to be closed Dec. 25-26 and Jan. 1-2.

For those interested in obtaining free poinsettias after the show ends, patrons can participate in the Great Poinsettia Give-Away on Jan. 13-14 inside the conservatory (while supplies last).

As for the gorgeous outdoor display, viewers are encouraged to drive through or stop and park to enjoy the magic of the holiday lights. It should be noted that there is a new, one-way traffic route that has been enacted and now enforced. There is a map of the route embedded below as shared in a Facebook post.

For more information about Friends of Vander Veer, click here or call 563-323-3298.

