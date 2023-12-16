Annual ‘Wreaths Across America’ held Saturday at Rock Island National Cemetery

The annual National Wreaths Across America was held Saturday at the Rock Island National Cemetery.
By Solomon Ladvienka
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:33 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) – The annual National Wreaths Across America was held Saturday at the Rock Island National Cemetery.

Hundreds of people braved the elements to honor and support the troops with the annual laying of the wreath to ensure no veteran from the Quad City Area is forgotten during this holiday season.

“I think the biggest thing is that they’re not alone,” said Major General Jeffrey W. Jurasek, Deputy Commanding General-Support, First Army and Commanding General. “That, Americans, we all come together across the Nation to lay wreaths and to remember the soldiers that have served and some that had fallen.”

The ceremony featured the laying of 8 wreaths to honor each of the military services, and veterans who served.

“A lot of what we do is selfless,” said Major General Jurasek. “We don’t expect anybody to pat us on the back or to recognize us. Yes, we chose to do this and for our community to come out and show that expression of appreciation and that we are remembered, and those that have passed are still in the hearts and minds of Americans. It means a lot.”

More than 1,600 individuals are buried at the Rock Island National Cemetery. With “Wreaths Across America,” each tombstone will receive a wreath to ensure that they are not forgotten.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Milan teen in critical condition after being struck by car Thursday evening
Milan teen in critical condition after being struck by car Thursday
As of 5:05 p.m. 12/16/2023
Power outages plague portions of the Quad Cities Saturday
Noel Manor, a senior community featuring independent, assisted living and memory care...
Couple who met at senior living community now celebrating their engagement
Police in Milan are investigating a crash on Highway 67 that happened Thursday night, sending...
14-year-old struck by vehicle in Milan, police say
Man stabbed in self-defense, according to Fulton Police.
Fulton man stabbed in self-defense, police say

Latest News

Steven Armoska arrested in standoff at Dixon hotel
Man arrested after standoff with officers at Dixon hotel
As the holidays are shifting into high gear with Christmas approaching soon, several shops in...
Unique local shops open for last-minute Christmas shopping
The holiday event gave residents an opportunity to shop local and enjoy a day of holiday cheer...
Unique local shops open for last-minute Christmas shopping
Milan teen in critical condition after being struck by car Thursday evening
Milan teen in critical condition after being struck by car Thursday
A Milan teen was airlifted to an Iowa City hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries...
Milan teen in critical condition after being struck by car Thursday