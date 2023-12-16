Bettendorf Middle School club builds ‘Battle of the Bulge’ LEGO display

A Bettendorf Middle School club made an impressive Battle of the Bulge LEGO display.
By Brad Burton and Kate Kopatich
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf Middle School club made an impressive Battle of the Bulge LEGO display.

The LEGO Club built a replica of the Battle of the Bulge, known as the last major German offensive campaign on the western front during World War II.

Club members say the project was inspired by the club advisor’s grandfather who was a soldier in that battle.

“Being a memorial to all the soldiers in World War II, as well as my grandfather, I couldn’t say enough,” said Ron Bergman, Bettendorf Middle School LEGO Club advisor and history teacher.

Bergman says the project took about a month and a half to complete and he says he hopes to add QR codes to the display to make it even more interactive.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
FILE - Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," poses for...
Andre Braugher’s cause of death released, rep for ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ and ‘Homicide’ star says
Davenport City Council approved settlement agreements on a 6-1 vote for former city employees...
Davenport Council approves $1.6M separation agreement
Hoarding situation at Vernon home leads to rat infestation in neighborhood
Home’s hoarding situation leads to a rat infestation in the neighborhood, neighbors say
Family seeks answers in death of Burlington woman
Family seeks answers in death of Burlington woman

Latest News

According to a Facebook post from Candlelight Inn, as of Jan. 1 they will be closing their...
Candlelight Sterling to close
Candlelight Inn to close Sterling location.
Candlelight Inn to close Sterling location
Early Friday morning house fire in East Moline
Early Friday morning house fire in East Moline
An elementary school is doing their part to give back to the community this holiday season.
Pleasant View Elementary participates in Holiday Drive