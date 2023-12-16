Bettendorf Middle School club builds ‘Battle of the Bulge’ LEGO display

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf Middle School club made an impressive Battle of the Bulge LEGO display.

The LEGO Club built a replica of the Battle of the Bulge, known as the last major German offensive campaign on the western front during World War II.

Club members say the project was inspired by the club advisor’s grandfather who was a soldier in that battle.

“Being a memorial to all the soldiers in World War II, as well as my grandfather, I couldn’t say enough,” said Ron Bergman, Bettendorf Middle School LEGO Club advisor and history teacher.

Bergman says the project took about a month and a half to complete and he says he hopes to add QR codes to the display to make it even more interactive.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.