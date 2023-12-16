Candlelight Inn to close Sterling location

By Kate Kopatich
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - A popular restaurant announced they’ll be closing one of their locations at the end of 2023.

Candlelight owners say at the same time, they will be open on Monday at Candlelight in Rock Falls and Clinton, and at Palmyra Pub and Eatery in Dixon.

“We thank you for all of your continued support and look forward to serving your family and our communities for many years to come,” the Facebook post concluded.

