Christian Care hosts 2nd annual Frigid Feet Saturday in Rock Island

By Solomon Ladvienka
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:46 PM CST
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) – Christian Care in Rock Island hosted its 2nd annual “Frigid Feet” event where participants walk in the shoes of the homeless.

Over 50 people participated in the two-mile walk throughout Rock Island to help raise awareness for homelessness in the Quad Cities.

“Let’s find a way for people to actually experience what the homeless go through,” Christian Care’s Operations Manager Cindi Gramenz said. “It was created [last year] and here we are again. We had been around for over 100 years, and we were founded on just some basic principles of providing food and shelter for folks. Here we are 107 years later, and that’s still what we’re doing.”

According to Christian Care, roughly 450 men, women and children experience homelessness on any given night.

“It’s being able to have compassion and empathy towards those that have been suffering in their life and be able to understand them and be in their shoes,” said Renuka Holland, a participant in Saturday’s walk.

“It just shows that the community is aware of the homelessness in the Quad Cities and just wanting to be a part of it,” said Linda Sullivan, of Moline. “The [walkers] can experience what they’re actually going through and then maybe that will help them to spread the word that we need help with the homeless here in Quad Cities.”

The event ended with a hot cup of soup and sandwich provided by Hy-Vee for all participants and staff.

Gramenz said the event doubled in the amount of participants this year as all proceeds will support Christian Care’s programs and services.

