Fulton man stabbed in self-defense, police say

FULTON, Illinois (KWQC) - According to the Fulton Police Department, a 47 year-old man is facing minor injuries after he was stabbed in the chest during an altercation. Police say on Friday, December 15th at 7:03pm they responded to a domestic disturbance call in Fulton, Illinois. When officers arrived at the 700 block of 20th Avenue, they discovered a 47 year-old with a stab wound to the chest. The victim was located to a hospital where he remains in stable condition.

After gathering evidence and speaking with witnesses, Fulton Police say they identified a 21 year-old man as the perpetrator. Police say they found the individual involved at a different house, also facing minor injuries. The 21 year-old was taken to the hospital and eventually released.

During their preliminary investigation, Fulton Police say that the stabbing occurred as a result of self-defense. Police say this is based on multiple witness statements. As of right now, the names of those involved have not been released. Police also say there is no current threat to the public at this time.

As this story develops, TV6 will continue to keep you updated on air and online.

