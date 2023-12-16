Fulton man stabbed in self-defense, police say

Victim was transported to the hospital and remains in stable condition
Man stabbed in self-defense, according to Fulton Police.
Man stabbed in self-defense, according to Fulton Police.(Chris O'Sullivan / MGN / MGN MGN)
By Creighton Fox
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FULTON, Illinois (KWQC) - According to the Fulton Police Department, a 47 year-old man is facing minor injuries after he was stabbed in the chest during an altercation. Police say on Friday, December 15th at 7:03pm they responded to a domestic disturbance call in Fulton, Illinois. When officers arrived at the 700 block of 20th Avenue, they discovered a 47 year-old with a stab wound to the chest. The victim was located to a hospital where he remains in stable condition.

After gathering evidence and speaking with witnesses, Fulton Police say they identified a 21 year-old man as the perpetrator. Police say they found the individual involved at a different house, also facing minor injuries. The 21 year-old was taken to the hospital and eventually released.

During their preliminary investigation, Fulton Police say that the stabbing occurred as a result of self-defense. Police say this is based on multiple witness statements. As of right now, the names of those involved have not been released. Police also say there is no current threat to the public at this time.

As this story develops, TV6 will continue to keep you updated on air and online.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Police in Milan are investigating a crash on Highway 67 that happened Thursday night, sending...
14-year-old struck by vehicle in Milan, police say
A Rock Island man was arrested after a 30-year-old man was taken to the hospital with a...
Man charged in shooting that injured 1 in Moline
The man driving the charger hit the back of the teen’s bike, despite trying to avoid a...
15-year-old hit and killed by car riding bike to school, authorities say
Generic Gavel
2 Davenport men sentenced to prison for fentanyl distribution conspiracy involvement

Latest News

Keep the wet weather gear handy today--widespread showers will continue across the region.
Your First Alert Forecast
High School Boys Basketball: Dec. 15
High School Boys Basketball: Dec. 15
High School Girls Basketball: Dec. 15
High School Girls Basketball: Dec. 15
Pleasant Valley girls basketball honored the 1973 inaugural girls basketball team during...
Pleasant Valley honors inaugural 1973 girls basketball team