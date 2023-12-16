High School Boys Basketball: Dec. 15

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Friday night’s boys basketball matchups served as appetizers for local QCA teams participating in the Genesis Shootout at Augustana on Saturday. Check out some of the best plays from around the area.

- Sterling 77, Alleman 35

- Rock Island 91, Geneseo 10

- Assumption 61, Muscatine 51

- Bettendorf 50, Davenport Central 35

- North Scott 55, Pleasant Valley 49

- Quincy 50, United Township 34

- Moline 86, Galesburg 49

- Davenport North 64, Clinton 37

