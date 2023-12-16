High School Boys Basketball: Dec. 15

High School Boys Basketball: Dec. 15
By Evan Denton
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Friday night’s boys basketball matchups served as appetizers for local QCA teams participating in the Genesis Shootout at Augustana on Saturday. Check out some of the best plays from around the area.

- Sterling 77, Alleman 35

- Rock Island 91, Geneseo 10

- Assumption 61, Muscatine 51

- Bettendorf 50, Davenport Central 35

- North Scott 55, Pleasant Valley 49

- Quincy 50, United Township 34

- Moline 86, Galesburg 49

- Davenport North 64, Clinton 37

Wethersfield Girls Basketball
High School Girls Basketball: Dec. 15
High School Basketball/Wrestling: December 14th
High School Basketball/Wrestling December 14th
The Rock Island Parks and Rec helped pull together the inaugural Illinois Quad City adult...
New Special Olympics adult basketball team tips off in Illinois Quad Cities
QCA coaches in Genesis Shootout
5 former QCA players to coach in Genesis Shootout