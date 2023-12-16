High School Girls Basketball: Dec. 15

By Evan Denton
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The action is heating up in girls’ basketball across the Quad Cities Area. Several local teams are showing that they can make a deep run into the respective state tournaments.

Check out highlights from:

- Bettendorf 54, Davenport Central 17

- Central DeWitt 70, Davenport West 42

- Wethersfield 60, Orion 19

- Muscatine 62, Assumption 56

- Maquoketa 58, Northeast 29

