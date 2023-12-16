Pleasant Valley honors inaugural 1973 girls basketball team

Pleasant Valley girls basketball honored the 1973 inaugural girls basketball team during halftime Friday night.
By Brianna Ballog
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLEASANT VALLEY, Iowa (KWQC) - Pleasant Valley girls basketball honored the 1973 inaugural girls basketball team during halftime Friday night.

They were honored with roses from current Pleasant Valley girls basketball players.

One former player credits PV’s success to Title 1X, and her dad was a big part of why Pleasant Valley established a girls team 50 years ago.

“He was one of the dedicated parents that actually used Title 1X to his advantage and pressured the school board through a legal initiative to get on the ball and start offering this at the bigger schools because the small schools back in the day already had well established six on six programs dating back to, I think the 1920s,” said former 1973 inaugural player Lisa Kuehl. “So for whatever reason, the larger urban schools were just really slow to get on board. But you know, back in the 50s and 60s, that was the hottest sport in town and why it took Pleasant Valley as long as it did, I’m not really sure, but I’m glad that they finally came around because it’s been a great ride for a lot of people.”

The 2023 Pleasant Valley team defeated North Scott 54-22.

