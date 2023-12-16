Pleasant View Elementary participates in Holiday Drive

By Brad Burton and Kate Kopatich
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -An elementary school is doing their part to give back to the community this holiday season.

Pleasant View Elementary School held their annual holiday drive and residents spent the day assembling care kits for residents at 180 in Davenport.

Organizers say events like these show students the importance of helping those in their community.

“These are going to be the future adults who are teaching their own kids and making decisions in our community,” said Jenny Halupnik, Director of Engagement at One Eighty. “If they can learn at a young age that life is not all about serving their own needs and fulfilling their own wants, but about being there for other people and making a difference in other people’s lives.”

The school also collected extra items for the 55 residential men and women in the organization.

