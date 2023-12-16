Power outages plague portions of the QC Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Over 1,000 customers were reported to be without power Saturday evening. MidAmerican Energy reported that 1,042 customers in Bettendorf and Riverdale, IA where experiencing this outage. TV6 has reached out to MidAmerican Energy for further information on this outage and will have more information when it becomes available.

As of 5:05 p.m. 12/16/2023 (Cyle Dickens)

