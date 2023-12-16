Power outages plague portions of the QC Saturday

MidAmerican reports over 1,000 customers without power
By Cyle Dickens
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Over 1,000 customers were reported to be without power Saturday evening. MidAmerican Energy reported that 1,042 customers in Bettendorf and Riverdale, IA where experiencing this outage. TV6 has reached out to MidAmerican Energy for further information on this outage and will have more information when it becomes available.

As of 5:05 p.m. 12/16/2023
As of 5:05 p.m. 12/16/2023(Cyle Dickens)

