Power outages plague portions of the Quad Cities Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Over 1,000 customers were without power Saturday night.

MidAmerican Energy Company reported that 1,042 customers in Bettendorf and Riverdale were experiencing this outage.

Around 3:40 p.m. Saturday, a utility pole in the 3700 block of State Street in Bettendorf caught fire, affecting 933 customers. MidAmerican crews responded to the scene and began making repairs. They restored power to all but two customers by 5:30 p.m. Saturday. They are finishing work before they can restore the remaining two, MidAmerican said.

Another outage was reported around 3 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Manor Drive in Riverdale.

Crews responded to a report of a tree that fell onto an overhead line. It initially impacted about 150 customers. As of 8:30 p.m., MidAmerican reports 346 customers affected, as crews had to turn off additional circuits to make the damaged line safe to repair.

Officials said 200 customers should see power restored by 9:30 p.m., but it will take longer to restore power to the original 150 who lost service. Crews are making on-site repairs, but no estimated time of restoration has been given.

As of 5:05 p.m. 12/16/2023 (Cyle Dickens)

