Rock Island National Ceremony hosted annual Wreath Laying

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. {KWQC} – The Rock Island National Cemetery participated in the National Wreaths Across America on Saturday.

Hundreds of people braved the elements to honor and support the troops with the annual laying of the wreath to ensure no veteran from the Quad City Area is forgotten during this holiday season.

“I think the biggest thing is that they’re not alone,” said Major General Jeffrey W. Jurasek, Deputy Commanding General-Support, First Army and Commanding General. “That, Americans, we all come together across the Nation to lay wreaths and to remember the soldiers that have served and some that had fallen.”

The ceremony featured the laying of 8 wreaths to honor each of the military services, and veterans who served.

“A lot of what we do is selfless,” said Major General Jurasek. “We don’t expect anybody to pat us on the back or to recognize us. Yes, we chose to do this and for our community to come out and show that expression of appreciation and that we are remembered, and those that have passed are still in the hearts and minds of Americans. It means a lot.”

More than 1,600 individuals are buried at the Rock Island National Cemetery. With “Wreaths Across America,” each tombstone will receive a wreath to ensure that they are not forgotten.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.