Rock Island’s Christian Care hosts 2nd annual Frigid Feet on Saturday

The top stories in the Quad Cities area for Dec. 15.
By Solomon Ladvienka
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. {KWQC} – Christian Care in Rock Island hosted the 2nd annual “Frigid Feet:” a Walk in the Shoes of the Homeless Event.

Over 50 people participated in the two mile walk throughout Rock Island to help raise awareness for homelessness in the Quad Cities.

“Let’s find a way for people to actually experience what the homeless go through,” said Christian Care’s Operations Manager Cindi Gramenz. “It was created [last year] and here we are again. We had been around for over 100 years, and we were founded on just some basic principles of providing food and shelter for folks. Here we are 107 years later, and that’s still what we’re doing.”

According to Christian Care, roughly 450 men, women and children experience homelessness on any given night.

“It’s being able to have compassion and empathy towards those that have been suffering in their life and be able to understand them and be in their shoes,” said Frigid Feet Walker Renuka Holland.

“It just shows that the community is aware of the homelessness in the Quad Cities and just wanting to be a part of it,” said Moline Resident Linda Sullivan. “The [walkers] can experience what they’re actually going through and then maybe that will help them to spread the word that we need help with the homeless here in Quad Cities.”

The event concluded with a hot cup of soup and sandwich provided by Hy-Vee for all participants and staff.

Gramenz says that the event doubled in amount of participants this year as all proceeds will support Christian Care’s programs and services.

